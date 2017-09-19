The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:54 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai: Heavy rains lash city, BMC on high alert

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 6:11 pm IST

On August 29, the metropolis received more than 300 mm rainfall, crippling the transport services and throwing normal life out of gear.

On Sunday, the weather department had forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days. (Photo: PTI)
 On Sunday, the weather department had forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs on Tuesday afternoon, but there was no report of waterlogging or disruption of transport services.

On August 29, the metropolis received more than 300 mm rainfall, crippling the transport services and throwing normal life out of gear.

On Sunday, the weather department had forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days.

However, the metropolis did not receive any significant amount of rainfall on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai woke up to an overcast condition and in the afternoon, heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning started. Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall.

However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city, said an official attached with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said the civic administration and other agencies have geared up to tackle any eventuality arising out of the rains.

Both road and train traffic, including the suburban rail network, remain unaffected by the downpour, the official added.

As per information received from the Colaba observatory, the north Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, is expected to receive more rains.

"Some places are expected to receive heavy showers. Therefore, we have alerted citizens to take precaution," he said.

Tags: mumbai rains, brihanmumbai municipal coporation, waterlogging, mumbai transport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Puppy falls unconscious in house fire; compassionate fire fighters don't give up until he's revived

2

Uber's latest promotional message in Bengaluru sparks outrage on Twitter

3

China village builds giant QR code using 1L trees in hope to attract more tourists

4

No one talks about 4 men I dated after that: Raai Laxmi on reports of link-up with Dhoni yrs ago

5

Sanitary napkin vending machine installed in Jharkhand college

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham