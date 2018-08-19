The Asian Age | News

Odisha CM announces additional financial aid for Kerala floods

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 7:51 pm IST

Patnaik has also ordered 500 metric ton of polythene sheets worth about Rs 8 crores for the southern state.

Chief Minister Patnaik also stated that people of Odisha stand by the flood-affected people of Kerala at this hour of severe distress. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Chief Minister Patnaik also stated that people of Odisha stand by the flood-affected people of Kerala at this hour of severe distress. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an additional financial assistance of Rs 5 crores for the massive flooding in Kerala from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). This is in addition to the 5 crores, sanctioned earlier. Patnaik has also ordered 500 metric ton of polythene sheets worth about Rs 8 crores for the southern state.

244 Fire Service Personnel trained in rescue operations, along with 65 rescue boats and other equipment have also been sent to Kerala to help hasten the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Patnaik also stated that people of Odisha stand by the flood-affected people of Kerala at this hour of severe distress. He expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost in the calamity. "Odisha knows what a natural calamity of this magnitude means to the common man," he added.

He further directed the Relief Commissioner of Odisha to remain in touch with the authorities and extend all the help to the people from Odisha, stranded in Kerala.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. Kerala Chief Minister confirmed on Saturday that the death toll due to the floods has increased to 357. He added that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.

Central Government, Chief Ministers of various states have come forward to support Kerala and offered financial aid to the state.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered an aid of Rs 15 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Relief Fund, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu offered a contribution of Rs 10 crore each.

The calamity has also grabbed global attention. Even the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took note of the issue and formed a committee to provide relief to the affected people.

Tags: naveen patnaik, chief minister's relief fund, kerala floods, additional funds, rescue operations
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

