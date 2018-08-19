Annan was a conscience keeper of international peace: Modi

Modi described him as not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian, but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and profound sorrow over the demise of former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Kofi Annan. “Kofi Annan’s significant contribution to the MDGs (Millennium Development Goals) will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Annan, who served two terms as UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died at the age of 80 on August 18. Mr Modi described him as not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian, but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security.

“We express our profound sorrow at the passing away of Nobel laureate and former UNSG Kofi Annan. The world has lost not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security,” Mr Modi said.

D02