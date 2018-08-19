The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018

India, All India

Kerala girl trolled for selling fish donates Rs 1.5 lakh to flood relief fund

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Hanan said money was donated by various people after her struggle to fund her studies was widely shared on social media.

Hanan Hamid, who also worked as an anchor and flower girl for programmes to make ends meet, requested people to donate for the relief works. (Photo: File)
 Hanan Hamid, who also worked as an anchor and flower girl for programmes to make ends meet, requested people to donate for the relief works. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala is struggling to cope with the flood fury, 21-year-old college student, who was viciously trolled for selling fish to meet her educational needs, has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Hanan, a college student from Kochi, said the money was donated by various people after her struggle to fund her studies and take care of her family was widely shared on the social media.

"I had got the amount from people and I am happy to give back the amount to the needy," she said.

Hanan, who also worked as an anchor and flower girl for programmes to make ends meet, requested people to donate for the relief works.

A B.Sc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Hanan's story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles.

But, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was "fake."

Besides Hanan, people from various walks of life are generously contributing money and various essentials for helping the needy.

Sajeesh, a government employee and husband of nurse Lini Puthussery, who died of Nipah after she contracted the deadly virus from a patient, donated his first salary of Rs 25,000 to the relief fund.

The Kerala government had given Sajeesh a job in the health sector in recognition of nurse Lini's selfless service.

Sixty-eight-year-old Rohini from Thalassery in Kannur district, who draws a monthly pension of Rs 600 and has no other source of income, contributed Rs 1000 online to the relief fund.

Social media groups, students, actors and NGOs are among those who have made contributions to the relief fund.

