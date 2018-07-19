14 dead, 18 injured after bus fell into gorge in Uttarakhand

State government has announced that victim’s next of kin would be given Rs 2 lakh each and Rs 50,000 for those injured in this accident.

The bus was coming from Uttarkashi’s Badkot area. State Disaster Response Force stated that the bus tumbled into a gorge around 7:54 am. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dehradun: At least 14 people were killed, 18 injured after Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus fell into a gorge on Thursday. The accident happened near Chamba town in Tehri district.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the vehicle was coming from Uttarkashi’s Badkot area. State Disaster Response Force stated that the bus tumbled into a gorge around 7:54 am.

State Emergency Operation Centre of Department of Disaster Mitigation stated that there were around 29 passengers in the bus.

Amit Singh Negi, Secretary (disaster) said, “Rescue machinery was immediately put into action at the district as well as the state levels. The helicopter is in the process of airlifting victims to AIIMS in Rishikesh. District magistrate Sonika is at the accident site, monitoring the rescue and relief work.”

According to ANI, state government has announced that victim’s next of kin would be given Rs 2 lakh each and Rs 50,000 for those injured in this accident.

Magisterial probe has been ordered and transport secretary will conduct a separate probe into the accident.