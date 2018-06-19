BJP to go to polls on strength of cadres, not face: Amit Shah

Mr Shah was on a day’s tour to MP on June 12 when he interacted with the core group of state BJP and later addressed the party workers.

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah has dropped hints to the local leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh that the saffron cadres, not a particular face, would play key role in election strategy of the party, sources said here on Monday.

Sources said Mr Shah indicated that the party’s strategy for the ensuing Assembly elections in MP, due in November this year, would focus more on the party cadres than the leadership in the state.

“Party cadres will play a key role in the election strategy,” he hinted and reportedly asked the state leadership to devise plans accordingly.

Mr Shah was on a day’s tour to MP on June 12 when he interacted with the core group of state BJP and later addressed the party workers.

Sources said Mr Shah has emphasised on galvanising party cadres at the grassroots level by holding workers’ conferences at block and district headquarters.