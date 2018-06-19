Amit Shah summons J&K ministers after PDP miffed that ceasefire is lifted

BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have been also called for the meeting.

Jammu: BJP president Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting of Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in the national capital today.

The BJP central leadership would deliberate on the party's strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also take stock of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

"All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader said.

BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have also been called for the meeting.

Meanwhile, the divide between the ruling People's Democatic Party (PDP) and BJP is once again rearing its head after the centre announced that the Ramzan ceasefire would not be extended and anti-terror operations would resume in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting between Amit Shah and his Jammu and Kashmir partymen is likely to see them discussing the issue.

Ahead of the meeting with Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.

The Centre's special peace initiative was taken with the aim of providing respite to the people of Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. But data showed terror activities had more than doubled during the period.