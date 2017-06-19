Mamata leaves for Netherlands to address UN meet amidst GJM protests

Monday, Jun 19, 2017 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST
Mamata said at the Kolkata airport that violent protests will not be tolerated and her ministers are monitoring the situation in the hills.
Kolkata: Even as the indefinite strike called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) enters into its eighth day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for her
Mamata, who left to address a United Nations meet, said her ministers were monitoring the situation in violence-hit
"Violent protests won't be tolerated. My ministers are monitoring the situation," she said at Kolkata airport.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he has spoken to Mamata over the law and order situation in
Thirty-six policemen were injured on Saturday in clashes with the GJM supporters.
The GJM announced an indefinite strike from Monday encompassing
The strike was called even after the Chief Minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts.
The protestors are also asking for a separate Gorkhaland, a long pending demand of the people of the hills.
Earlier on Sunday, Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung claimed that the West Bengal Police are illegally entering their supporters' houses and torturing them and also accused them of killing two of his supporters.
He said that GJM would further strengthen their agitation.
Mamata Banerjee tore into the GJM supporters and said that they aren't listening to the court, even after it had passed an order citing the bandh was ‘illegal’.
Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in West Bengal's