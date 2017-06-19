The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 19, 2017 | Last Update : 08:53 PM IST

India, All India

Kashmir valley celebrates Pak’s win in ICC Champions Trophy

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 7:14 pm IST

Towards the end of the match, people were out on the streets-dancing, bursting crackers and beating drums amid shouts ‘Long live Pakistan’.

Security forces patrol the streets of Srinagar. (Photo: File)
 Security forces patrol the streets of Srinagar. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley erupted with cheers on Sunday night after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions trophy 2017 final.

Rejoicing at Pakistan’s win in a sports event particularly when playing with arch-rival India by local Muslim population is somewhat a decades-old ‘tradition’ in the scenic Himalayan valley but this time the celebrations were widespread. The unprecedented phenomenon continued throughout the night.

In fact, youngsters had started bursting crackers amid pro-Pakistan slogans at the start of the game given the neighbouring country’s players good performance with the bat. Towards the finish of the match, thousands of people were out on the streets- dancing, bursting crackers and beating drums amid shouts ‘Jeeve, jeeve Pakistan’ (May Pakistan live long).

In some localities, the services of Suhor Khawans were also obtained who then walked ahead of rallyists while beating drums. Suhor Khawans or Sehar Khawans are mainly laborers or impecunious people from rural Kashmir who on the eve of Ramazan move to cities and towns to take up the self-appointed job of walking through alleys and streets beating drums to wake people up for suhor, the pre-dawn meal eaten before the Fajr prayer (the first of the five daily prayers) during the month of fasting by Muslims.

One such huge crowd went to the residence of separatist leader and Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar’s Nigeen area. Yelling pro-Pakistan slogans, beating drums and bursting crackers, the crowd did not move away until the Mirwaiz appeared on the fence penal of the premises to greet them. The 44-year-old separatist leader later tweeted “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan.”

Many other people also took to the social networking sites to express joy over the Pakistan win. Videos and photographs on the celebrations were also uploaded various social media platforms.

However, many Indian fans ridiculed the people of Kashmir over their celebrating Pakistan’s victory in such fashion. In response to their posts and tweets, many users were rebuked and even abused and threatened. This led to exchanges of heated arguments and even use of distasteful language against each other.

 The Mirwaiz’s tweet also attracted a barrage of angry tweets from Indian fans. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhi was one prominent people who reacted sharply to the Mirwaiz’s remarks and said, “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there. I can help u wid packing."

In view of huge involvement of the residents in these celebrations, the mosques, as compared to other days of Ramazan, recorded thin attendance for the Isha namaz (last of the five daily prayers) and special Taraweeh prayers which follow it.

Tags: icc champions trophy, india vs pakistan, kashmir unrest, gautam gambhir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

2

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

3

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

4

Watch: Virat Kohli shows his class despite defeat against Pakistan

5

Moto launches Moto C Plus in India at Rs 6999

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham