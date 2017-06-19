BJP Parliamentary Board meet; Amit Shah, Modi to preside

It is not clear if the Board will announce its presidential candidate on Monday as a party leader said, Shah will be authorised to decide.

New Delhi: The BJP Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision making body, will meet on Monday to take a decision on its presidential nominee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

It is not clear whether the Board will announce its candidate on Monday as a party leader said it may authorise Shah to take a call.

The Board members will be briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties.

The committee members include union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also the members of the Board.