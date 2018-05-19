Tremendous pressure on police to register fake cases against AAP leaders: Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed it was for the first time in the country's history that a chief minister was questioned in 'such a fake' case.

Kejriwal said the "fake cases" registered against him, his ministers, MLAs and relatives would be dismissed one by one by the courts. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: There was tremendous pressure on the city police to register fake, politically motivated cases against AAP leaders, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Friday, after he was questioned in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at his residence in February.

He said the AAP government was doing very well and the Centre, which wanted to throw spanners in its works, had sent the police and the Lieutenant Governor after it.

In a statement he posted on Twitter shortly after the questioning ended, the chief minister said it was meant to trouble the AAP, but we will continue to work for the country till our last breath.

Delhi police questioned me today. My statement on the same ... pic.twitter.com/QvAsiVcwnp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2018

He, however, said the questioning took place in a "very congenial atmosphere" at his camp office-cum-residence in Civil Lines in New Delhi.

"The police are not at fault. There is tremendous pressure on them to register fake cases. We will continue to cooperate with the investigating agencies in each case, he said.

"Like other cases were dismissed, the remaining ones will also be rejected because these are fake and politically motivated," he said.

"The AAP government is doing very well in the fields of education, health, power, and water. The AAP is becoming increasingly popular among the masses. The BJP at the Centre wants to stop its works and therefore, it has sent the police and the LG after us," he alleged.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19. The police said the chief minister was present when the incident took place.

Kejriwal had agreed to join the probe following a notice by the Delhi Police on May 16.

The police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs, who attended the meeting, in connection with the case. Two of the party legislators -- Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal -- were arrested.