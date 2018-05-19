The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 19, 2018

India, All India

Modi is corruption personified: Rahul Gandhi after Yeddyurappa resigns

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : May 19, 2018, 6:24 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2018, 6:23 pm IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi thanked the Opposition for standing together and defeating the BJP in Karnataka.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, 'I hope the BJP and the RSS have learned a lesson that the institutions, as well as the will of the people of this country, cannot be disrespected.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Reactions poured in soon after B S Yeddyurappa dramatically resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, minutes ahead of the crucial floor test in the state assembly.

Addressing the media, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only abetting the corruption, but is corruption himself.

"You have seen openly how the PM directly authorised purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that this is a lesson to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah that the Indian institutions are bigger.

"The country has shown the BJP, PM NarendraModi and murder-accused Amit Shah that the institutions of the country are bigger than their money bags," the Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the Opposition for standing together and defeating the BJP.

"I am proud that opposition stood together and defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so. In India, the will of the people is everything. I would like to thank the people of Karnataka and our partymen and JD(S) leaders for defending what is much more than simply the election of Karnataka" Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the Congress president said, "I hope the BJP and the RSS have learned a lesson that the institutions, as well as the will of the people of this country, cannot be disrespected."

Rahul Gandhi also raised the question on the moment where all the BJP legislators and the speaker walked out of the House before the national anthem.

"Did you notice that after the entire exercise in Karnataka, the BJP legislators and the speaker chose to get up and leave the House before the national anthem? This is what we are fighting today - the idea that you can choose to rubbish any institution in the country. This is something the BJP and RSS do repeatedly," he added.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations Deve Gowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said, “This is a big blow for them (BJP) and I think what they had been planning all along for 2019 has failed, they will now have to rethink and alter their strategies.”

