Karnataka floor test today at 4 pm, JD(S) MLAs arrive in Bengaluru

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa confidently said, "100 per cent I am going to have absolute majority."

Bengaluru: B S Yeddyurappa will face a floor test on Saturday, barely 55 hours into office, after a Supreme Court order truncated the 15-day window the Governor gave him to prove majority, a hurdle he can clear only by engineering defections, or making MLAs of the JD(S)-Congress combine to resign or abstain from voting. The apex court has fixed the time for the floor test at 4 pm on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs who were shifted to Hyderabad, to avoid poaching of MLAs, reached Bengaluru ahead of the floor test.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa arrived at Shangri-La hotel for the party legislature meeting on Saturday morning. He will soon leave for the Assembly where the trust vote is set to take place later in the day.

A confident Yeddyurappa said, "100 per cent I am going to have absolute majority. Tomorrow I am going to take all that decision which I promised to the people of Karnataka."

However, Congress'Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Numbers are against the BJP. Numbers are in favor of us. MLAs are in our favour. We will form the government in the Karnataka Assembly today."

Security has been beefed up outside Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.