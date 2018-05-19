The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 19, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

Ahead of Karnataka floor test, SC to first decide on interim speaker

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 19, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2018, 8:14 am IST

The SC will hear whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when CM BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote today.

The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 am on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 am on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka election results becoming all the more crucial, all eyes are set on Saturday's floor test that is set to take place at 4 pm.

However, much before the floor test, the Supreme Court on Saturday morning will first hear whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly. 

Late on Friday night, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra decided to list the matter before the three-judge bench, headed by Justice A K Sikri, which has been hearing the case. 

The matter will be heard by the bench, which also comprises Justices S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan. 

The Congress-JD (S) combined on May 18 moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker to conduct the crucial floor test.

The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 am, just half-an-hour before the assembly meets in Bengaluru. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags: bs yeddyurappa, congress, bjp, janata dal secular, karnataka government formation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

19-year-old builds autonomous window cleaner, bags $75,000 top prize

2

Jennifer Aniston to play lesbian President of US

3

Socially responsible funds dump or rethink Facebook over data privacy

4

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

5

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham