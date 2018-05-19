Ahead of Karnataka floor test, SC to first decide on interim speaker

The SC will hear whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when CM BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote today.

The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 am on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka election results becoming all the more crucial, all eyes are set on Saturday's floor test that is set to take place at 4 pm.

However, much before the floor test, the Supreme Court on Saturday morning will first hear whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly.

Late on Friday night, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra decided to list the matter before the three-judge bench, headed by Justice A K Sikri, which has been hearing the case.

The matter will be heard by the bench, which also comprises Justices S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan.

The Congress-JD (S) combined on May 18 moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker to conduct the crucial floor test.

The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 am, just half-an-hour before the assembly meets in Bengaluru.

