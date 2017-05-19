The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Anna Hazare backs Varun Gandhi on ‘Right to Recall’ bill

Published : May 19, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Mr Hazare said he too has been demanding this and also the “Right to Reject” by voters since 2008.

Social activist Aanna Hazare. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare has come out in support of BJP MP Varun Gandhi’s “Right to Recall” bill in Parliament. In a letter to the MP, Mr Hazare has said that the private member bill, if passed by Parliament, would be a “revolutionary step” towards enhancing the qualities of democracy in the country. Congratulating the BJP MP for his initiative, Mr Hazare said he too has been demanding this and also the “Right to Reject” by voters since 2008.

Mr Gandhi had moved a private member bill during the last Budget Session proposing an amendment in the Representation of the People Act 1951 through his Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The private member bill has sought for a recalling process by any voter of a constituency by filing a petition before the Speaker, signed by at least one-fourth of the total number of electors in that constituency.

Mr Gandhi’s bill states MPs and MLAs should be recalled within two years from being elected if 75 per cent of those who voted for them were not satisfied with their performance.

