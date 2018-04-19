The Asian Age | News

Tej Pratap writes note on engagement: Miss you papa

Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father’s absence from the event.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav with fiancee Aishwarya Rai during their engagement in Patna on Wednesday. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and his mother is also seen. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav is known for holding lavish weddings for his children. Most of those weddings even raised questions about the amount of money he spent on the event. But that flavour was not seen on Wednesday when his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to his fiancé Aishwarya Rai at a Patna based posh hotel, sources close to the family said that “the event was kept simple due to Lalu Yadav’s absence from the scene”. This was the first big family event which was organized in the absence of Lalu Yadav who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and currently undergoing medical treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father’s absence from the event.

He simply wrote, “Miss you Papa”. Sources claim that Lalu Yadav is likely to move the court for parole to attend the marriage of his elder son scheduled to be held on May 12 in Patna.

