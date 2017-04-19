The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

India, All India

Himachal Pradesh: 45 dead as bus falls into Shimla's Tons river

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 1:48 pm IST

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pratyush Singh said that the rescue team has not been able to reach the site as it is too deep.

The bus was carrying 56 passengers SP, Shimla, D W Negi said 44 bodies have been recovered and the search is on for the rest. (Photo: ANI)
 The bus was carrying 56 passengers SP, Shimla, D W Negi said 44 bodies have been recovered and the search is on for the rest. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: Forty-five passengers were killed when a private bus plunged into River Tons in remote Nerwa area of Shimla district Wednesday.

The passengers were on their way from Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand to Tuni and the accident took place on the Uttarakhand-Himachal border in Himachal territory, Deputy
Commissioner Shimla, Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The bus was carrying 56 passengers SP, Shimla, D W Negi said 45 bodies have been recovered and the search is on for the rest.

Police along with medical and rescue teams have been mobilised from Sirmaur and Shimla districts to help in rescue and relief operations at the spot, about 190 km from here.

More details are awaited.

Tags: bus accident, 44 people dead, tons river
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8: To buy or not to buy

2

Alia fires her drunk on-duty bodyguard after being stranded in the wee hours

3

Get ready to scream at your smartphone

4

The new Google Earth gives you an immersive experience

5

Get ready for a VR obsessed Facebook on your smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham