Black ink smeared on SP Mukherjee nameplate in WB's Presidency varsity

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST
On March 6 right after BJP won the state Assembly elections in Tripura a statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed in Agartala.
Kolkata: Black ink was smeared on Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's name engraved on a nameplate at Presidency University campus in Kolkata, on Monday.
The registrar of the university has sought a detailed report in connection with the incident, while a police investigation is underway.
Throughout March, such occurrences popped up quite often around the country; which are as follows:
