Black ink smeared on SP Mukherjee nameplate in WB's Presidency varsity

On March 6 right after BJP won the state Assembly elections in Tripura a statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed in Agartala.

The registrar of the university has sought a detailed report in connection with the incident, while a police investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Black ink was smeared on Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's name engraved on a nameplate at Presidency University campus in Kolkata, on Monday.

The registrar of the university has sought a detailed report in connection with the incident, while a police investigation is underway.

Throughout March, such occurrences popped up quite often around the country; which are as follows:

On March 7 a statue of social reformer and rationalist leader, Ramasamy Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, and also a statue of social reformer BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city faced the same fate

On March 8, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed in Kerala's Kannur town

On March 9 a sculpture of social reformer BR Ambedkar was damaged by miscreants in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

On March 10, social reformer BR Ambedkar's statue was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, wherein the head of the statue was completely destroyed.

