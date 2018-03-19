The Asian Age | News

Monday, Mar 19, 2018

India, All India

Black ink smeared on SP Mukherjee nameplate in WB's Presidency varsity

ANI
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 6:40 pm IST

On March 6 right after BJP won the state Assembly elections in Tripura a statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed in Agartala.

 The registrar of the university has sought a detailed report in connection with the incident, while a police investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Black ink was smeared on Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's name engraved on a nameplate at Presidency University campus in Kolkata, on Monday.

The registrar of the university has sought a detailed report in connection with the incident, while a police investigation is underway.

Throughout March, such occurrences popped up quite often around the country; which are as follows:

  • On March 6 right after Bharatiya Janata Party won the state Assembly elections in Tripura a statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed in Agartala
  • On March 7 a statue of social reformer and rationalist leader, Ramasamy Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, and also a statue of social reformer BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city faced the same fate
  • On March 8, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed in Kerala's Kannur town
  • On March 9 a sculpture of social reformer BR Ambedkar was damaged by miscreants in Uttarakhand's Dehradun
  • On March 10, social reformer BR Ambedkar's statue was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, wherein the head of the statue was completely destroyed.

