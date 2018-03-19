The Asian Age | News

Junaid lynching case: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for CBI probe

Published : Mar 19, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

17-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June, 2017.

Junaid's father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's November 27, 2017 order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes. (Photo: File)
 Junaid's father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's November 27, 2017 order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Ballabhgarh mob lynching case in which 17-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June, 2017.

A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and MM Shantanagoudar also stayed the trial in the case till further orders.

Junaid's father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's November 27, 2017 order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes.

Junaid's father Jalaluddin, through his counsel, had filed the petition on October 26, 2017 in the high court, seeking a probe by an independent agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Junaid lynching case.

He had also demanded a stay on the trial in a Faridabad court in connection with the killing of Junaid.

Junaid, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June. His body was dumped near Asaoti village in Faridabad district.

