Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 01:52 PM IST

After CM's appeal, protesting Jat leaders confirm meeting today

ANI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 1:26 pm IST

On the other hand, a total of 124 paramilitary companies have been deployed for the agitation in Haryana on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Jat community, which is set to launch an agitation across Delhi-NCR demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, has confirmed they would meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

The development comes hours after Khattar urged protestors to meet him and other ministers ahead of the agitation.

Jat leader Yashpal Malik has confirmed the scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister at 12 pm on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Khattar said the government was serious about the issues of the Jat community and assured them of resolving the issue soon.

"On March 16, a meeting took place between the (Jat) agitators and the government officials, during that some confusion emerged. The government is serious about the agitators' concern. It is our foremost duty to uphold peace and fraternity in the state. We are committed to resolve this issue," Khattar said.

"Hence, I, along with other ministers, urge the agitating people to come to the Haryana Bhawan at 12 pm today and talk to us. I and (Minister of State for Law and Justice) P P Choudhary along with other ministers will be waiting. We all believe in 'Haryana eik and Haryanvi eik' and uphold the welfare of the state," he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 124 paramilitary companies have been deployed for the agitation in Haryana on Sunday.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to the people in view of the agitation. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will also suspend its train services to and from all stations outside Delhi from 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The protestors gave a call for the march to besiege Parliament and to hold dharnas on the Delhi border, blocking all highways, to press for their demands for reservation.

Apart from reservation, the Jats have also been demanding jobs to the next of kin of those killed in violence in the agitation last year, compensation to those injured, withdrawal of cases against them and action against officers who ordered action against the Jats.

Tags: jat agitation, obc status, reservation protests, manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

