France to move proposal at UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar: Report

'At the UN, France will lead proposal to put Azhar on terrorist list. It will happen in couple of days,' said a senior French source.

New Delhi: France will move a proposal at the United Nations to designate Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, as a global terrorist, reported news agency PTI.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the Pulwana terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

It would be the second time France will be a party to such a proposal at the United Nations.

In 2017, the US, UK and France had moved a proposal a proposal at the UN’s “Sanction Committee 1267” to ban the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, but the proposal was blocked by China.

"At the UN, France will lead a proposal to put Masood Azhar on the terrorist list... It will happen in a couple of days," a senior French source told PTI.

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this morning, French sources said.

Since March 2016, China has been the only member in the 15-nation United Nations organ to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the UN Security Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Masood Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban