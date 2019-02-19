Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:41 AM IST

India, All India

40 JeM militants still active in J&K, say officials

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 19, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2019, 2:59 am IST

Three Jaish terrorists including Kamran, a Pakistani national, were killed on Monday in Pulwama district’s Pinglan area.

Jaish does not have a hierarchy like in other terror organisations including Hizbul Mujahideen which nominates people like Kashmir commanders and so on. (Photo: AP)
 Jaish does not have a hierarchy like in other terror organisations including Hizbul Mujahideen which nominates people like Kashmir commanders and so on. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which has emerged as a frontline terrorist organisation in Kashmir has over 40 hardcore active terrorists in South Kashmir, which also includes Pulwama, according to sources involved in counter-terror operations.

However, what is also  making the security establishment worried is that the number of local boys turning to terror in Kashmir has risen. “In 2017, around 128 local boys joined militancy, which rose to 208 in 2018,” said sources.  In 2019,  till now three boys are reported to have joined the militants, they said.

Most of the hardcore terrorist of the  Jaish in South Kashmir are foreigners, which are helped by a well-developed network of local over-the- ground workers that provide support for terror activities, said sources.

South Kashmir, which in recent years has come to be known as the hotbed of terror and anti-India activities in the Valley has four districts: Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.  

Jaish does not have a hierarchy like in other terror organisations including Hizbul Mujahideen which nominates people like Kashmir commanders and so on.

Three Jaish terrorists including Kamran, a Pakistani national, were killed on Monday in Pulwama district’s Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber blew his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans. A major and three other army personnel were killed and a brigade commander, a lieutenant colonel and a deputy inspector general of the JK police, were also injured in the gun battle.

“The high number of casualties on our side is because terrorists like Kamran, who are foreigners, are trained well in Pakistan and are more hardcore than the locals like those in  Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,” said sources.   However, Gazi who is believed to have made the IED for the car which killed the jawans was not involved in the encounter. Sources in the security establishment here said that Kamran was an  A++ category Jaish terrorist.

“Kamran, being a Pakistan-trained militant was generally giving instruction in South Kashmir. His killing is significant in the sense that we have eliminated a directional commander and he must have had information on the Pulwama attack on CRPF,” said sources.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammed, hizb-ul-mujahideen

Latest From India

Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Aircel case: P Chidambaram’s shield against arrest extended

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh (Photo: AP)

Cong likely to adopt its manifesto at Gujrat CWC

PM Narendra Modi hugs Argentine President Mauricio Macri in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hesitation to act encourages terror, says Modi

A house in which militants are suspected to have sheltered is in flames after a gunfight between militants and the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, some 10 km away from the spot of the recent suicide bombing. (Photo; AFP)

3 militants, 4 Armymen, civilian, cop slain in Pulwama gunbattle

MOST POPULAR

1

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from Army jawan

2

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

3

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

4

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

5

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham