1 pilot dead in mid-air collision during rehearsal for Aero India in Bengaluru

Choppers and emergency vehicles have been sent to the site. Search and rescue operations are underway.

The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru.

DGP Fire Services M N Reddi said, “one pilot has succumbed to injuries in the Surya Kiran jet crash and other two are safe,”

According to Bengaluru Police, one civilian has been hurt, both pilots have ejected, and the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area.

#WATCH Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gJHWx6OtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

The visuals showed smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

The 12th edition of Aero India will be held from February 20-24 in Bengaluru.

More details are awaited.