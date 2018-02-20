The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 AM IST

India, All India

Will campaign against BJP in MP, Rajasthan, C’garh: Hardik Patel

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 9:05 pm IST

After Cong MLA Alpesh Thakore, Hardik Patel is another Guj leader who has said he would play an active role in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Without naming the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, 'Some people call the divisive politics of Hindus and Muslims as nationalism.' (Photo: File)
 Without naming the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, 'Some people call the divisive politics of Hindus and Muslims as nationalism.' (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Monday said that he would campaign against the ruling BJP in the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

After OBC leader and newly-elected Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore, Patel is another leader from Gujarat who has said he would play an active role in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Thakore, earlier this week, had said he would unite OBCs in the state against the ruling party.

"I will be active in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and campaign against the ruling BJP. I will visit MP many times. If someone has a problem with that, let them try and stop me," Patel said, speaking to reporters in Bhopal.

He was here to attend a program organised by the Patidar community.

"I don't care if someone doesn't like my visits to Madhya Pradesh. I will continue to talk about farmers, employment to the youth and good education here. Attempts were made to stop me from coming to Madhya Pradesh. I was told don't go there, or cases would be filed against you. They say my arrival would divide the society. Some people say you are coming to spread casteism. If talking about farmers and the youth is casteism....I wanted to do it," he said.

Without naming the BJP, Patel further said, "Some people call the divisive politics of Hindus and Muslims as nationalism."

In a potshot at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Patel said, "Mama (as Chouhan is called) makes lofty promises. But this Mama is a taker and not a giver. Corruption in Madhya Pradesh goes on very silently.”

“The Vyapam scam occurred in the state. Farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. The government here doesn't talk about the implementation of Swaminathan report (on farm reforms), and the state even failed to provide 27 per cent reservations to OBCs despite the Supreme Court's directives," he said.

He hasn't been involved in the electoral politics as he is still 24 years old and can not contest elections yet, Patel said.

In reply to a question about his meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patel said, "I am meeting an Indian, not a terrorist."

Asked about the Punjab National Bank scam, the Patidar leader said, "The BJP had promised to provide Rs 15 lakh to every citizen by bringing back black money. But with Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya and their ilk fleeing the country with the country's money, it appears that people are supposed to give them Rs 15 lakh from one's own account."

Tags: hardik patel, madhya pradesh polls, alpesh thakore
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Sylvester Stallone falls once again falls prey to death hoax

2

Woman discovers she has 40 siblings by same sperm donor dad

3

Day of hat-tricks: Tiger's daredevilry in Baaghi franchise to continue with 3rd part

4

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

5

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham