Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 AM IST

India, All India

Himachal school makes Dalit kids sit separately during PM's speech on exam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 6:13 pm IST

A govt-run high school in Kullu makes its Dalit students sit separately in a 'place used for horses' during Modi's televised speech.

Himachal education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said, 'If these reports are true, we will not spare the guilty.' (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Himachal education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said, 'If these reports are true, we will not spare the guilty.' (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Shimla: In an act of caste discrimination, a government-run high school in Kullu reportedly made its Dalit students sit separately in a “place used for horses” during the telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha par Charcha’ speech on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kullu’s Chestha gram panchayat, where the school had made arrangements for students to watch Prime Minister’s televised programme at the residence of the head of the school management committee.

A report in The Indian Express said that some of the students made a complaint to Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus on Friday evening, alleging that a teacher, Mehar Chand, told them to sit outside the room where the television had been set up and warned against leaving midway.

“Dalit students were made to sit in a place used for keeping horses,” they said.

According to the complaint, written in Hindi on a school notebook, the students alleged that they are also subjected to “caste discrimination during midday meals”.

“Students belonging to Scheduled Caste category are made to sit separately. Even the headmaster does nothing… he also practices untouchability,” they said.

Following a purported video clip of the incident, a local organisation, Anusuchit Jati Kalyan Sangh, lodged a protest with the school headmaster, Rajan Bhardwaj, and deputy director, education, Kullu, Jagdish Pathania, on Saturday, the report further said.

A member of the group said, “The headmaster, Rajan Bhardwaj, has confirmed the incident and tendered an apology, assuring that this will not be allowed to happen again. But that’s not enough.”

“This matter has come to my notice today. I have asked Secretary, Education to get a report and take stern action,” said State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

“I have also been told that Dalit students faced discrimination in the school earlier too, during midday meals. If these reports are true, we will not spare the guilty,” he further added.

“The government will seek a report from the local administration and recommend suitable action,” said Secretary (Education) Arun Sharma.

The deputy commissioner termed it as a “serious matter” and said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

“SDM Kullu, Sunny Sharma, will hold the magisterial inquiry. The report has been sought in the next two days,” he said, adding that “Disciplinary action has already been initiated against the headmaster. If the incident is confirmed, criminal liability will be fixed,” he said.

An inquiry committee comprising deputy director (higher education), deputy director (elementary education), district project officer, ICDS, and the local SHO is scheduled to visit the school on Monday.

Tags: caste discrimination, dalit students, himachal pradesh school
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

