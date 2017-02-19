The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, All India

Tenants can be evicted if space needed for business: SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 3:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 3:29 am IST

The bench noted that the premises sought to be evicted is not held for the benefit of the son alone but the whole family.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that a landlord could seek the eviction of tenant under the Rent Control Act if the premise is required to conduct a business. 

A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and A.M. Kanwilkar ruled that under the Act, the landlord would need to establish only a reasonable requirement. “It should not only be a simple desire… (but) it must be a genuine need. Whether the requirement is based on a desire or need will depend on the facts of each case, (such as) whether the requirement of the landlord for own occupation could also mean occupation by a member of the family, in this case, the son,” the court ruled.

The apex court was hearing an appeal against a high court order, which had overturned a trial court order allowing appellant Mehmooda Gulshan’s plea seeking the eviction of her tenant from her premises in Jammu & Kashmir for the bona fide use of her son. The trial court had decreed the suit in her favour but the high court reversed the order on an appeal from the tenant.

“We fail to understand the approach taken by the high court. It has clearly come in evidence of the appellant that her one son is unemployed and in view of unemployment, he was frustrated. The appellant’s husband had contracted second marriage and deserted the appellant (who) herself was unemployed with no source of income,” said the Supreme Court.

The bench noted that the premises sought to be evicted is not held for the benefit of the son alone but the whole family. “It has been established … that the landlord was not happy and content with the paltry rent received from the premises. It is for the landlord to decide as to the best use the premises should be put to. There is nothing wrong on the part of a landlord in making plans for a better living by doing business engaging her son,” the bench noted in its order.

Writing the judgment, Justice Kurian Joseph said it seems that the connotation of the term “need” or “requirement” should not be artificially extended nor its language so unduly stretched or strained as to make it impossible or extremely difficult for the landlord to get a decree for eviction. “Such a course would defeat the very purpose of the Act which affords the facility of eviction of the tenant to the landlord on certain specified grounds,” the court said. 

In the present case, having regard to the background of the son who is unemployed and undereducated, the appellant was able to establish that business was the available option and the tenanted premises were the only space available. “Thus, the genuine need for the premises has been established. Unfortunately, the high court has missed these crucial aspects,” the bench held and allowed the appeal. 

Tags: supreme court, tenants, business
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

2

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

3

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

4

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

5

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham