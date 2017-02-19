The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana on alert as Jats observe Balidan Divas, threaten to intensify quota stir

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

In view of the fresh round of stir, Haryana's ADGP said 37 companies of the paramilitary forces have been deployed.

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chandigarh: With protesting Jats observing "Balidan Divas" (day of sacrifice) on Sunday and threatening to intensify their agitation for reservation, Haryana is on high alert with maximum deployment of forces to prevent any untoward incident.

The agitation seeking reservation in education and government jobs for the Jat community among other demands entered its 22nd day today.

The protesters have said they will bring thousands of supporters to all 20 dharna sites in the 19 districts.

As a precautionary measure, the Haryana Roadways suspended its bus service for today on some routes falling in the sensitive districts including Hisar, Rohtak, Kaithal and Sonipat, a state roadways official said.

The All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS), the body spearheading the fresh stir, had announced that they would decide the future course of action today.

AIJASS president Yashpal Malik had said, "February 19 would be observed as 'Balidan Divas' at different places in the state and some parts of the country in memory of those who lost their lives during last year's agitation in Haryana."

Anticipating huge gathering later in the day at the sit-in site in Jassia village of Rohtak district, the district administration has diverted Rohtak-bound traffic coming from outside to routes via Kharkhodda, Lakhan Majra and Gohana.

Except vehicles participating in Jat stir sit-in, no other traffic would ply on Rohtak-Panipat highway from Rohtak Gol Chowk till Gohana.

In Hisar district's Ramayan village, the protesters were camping close to the railway tracks and the national highway.

Drone cameras would be used to monitor the agitation.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said here that so far there was no report of any untoward incident.

He said the protesting Jats had been invited for second round of talks tomorrow.

Hisar Range IG, O P Singh said they were in regular touch with the organisers and were keeping an eye on the situation.

Haryana's ADGP, Mohd Akil said there will be "maximum deployment of forces from Haryana and of the forces from outside the state" today.

In view of the fresh round of stir, he said 37 companies of the paramilitary forces have been deployed.

The Jat leaders spearheading the stir had held a first round of talks with a Haryana government-appointed committee of senior bureaucrats last week and the next round was scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Akil said the Haryana Police, Central forces and other agencies were coordinating with each other to ensure peace and law and order was maintained.

Tags: jats, balidan divas, high alert, quota stir
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of queen of limbo going under SUV goes viral

2

It's official! Sara Ali Khan will be launched by Karan Johar

3

TN CM Palanisamy's name on Wikipedia edited to 'Sasikala's Slave'

4

A stretchable smart tablet in the offing?

5

Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham