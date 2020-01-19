Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

Stalin, Alagiri meet, DMK and Cong bury the hatchet

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 19, 2020, 5:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2020, 5:59 am IST

DMK had skipped Cong-led Oppn meeting on January 13.

DMK president M.K. Stalin (Photo: ANI)
 DMK president M.K. Stalin (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Differences between the DMK and the Congress in Tamil Nadu that threatened to break the alliance blew over on Saturday with the state Congress chief K.S. Alagiri calling on DMK president M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, and both the leaders issuing statements that said the relationship between the two parties was strong, and that they stand united in their fight against communal forces.

While Mr Alagiri jokingly told journalists after the meeting that the two leaders had met to discuss Darbar, the latest Rajinikant-starrer, he later said, “We are aware of the threat to the nation from fascist forces and their pliant rulers in the state. The Congress is steadfast in its resolve to be with the DMK in defeating them. The alliance will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections.”  

A post-meeting statement by Mr Stalin urged functionaries of both the parties to refrain from expressing their views on the alliance in public.

By continuing to air their misgivings over minor incidents, both the parties will only provide grist to the “packs of jackals” out to find a hole in the DMK-led alliance and some media outlets to chew the cud, Mr Stalin said, adding that he did not want that to happen.

“There have been a few unwanted happenings in the alliance after the rural civic polls, though our alliance has received the people’s mandate. Both the sides should not have discussed these things in the public. Let’s put a full stop and move ahead. Cunning and hungry foxes are waiting for an opportunity to disband the alliance. I urge functionaries of both the parties to refrain from discussing these issues in the public,” he said.

Mr Alagiri made it very clear that the two leaders have decided that no one other than the DMK president and the TNCC chief will express their views on the alliance when he was asked if he had requested action against those — like DMK treasurer Durai Murugan — for speaking against the Congress.

Recalling the genesis of the controversy, Mr Stalin said it was triggered by Mr Alagiri’s statement over the allocation of less seats to the Congress in the panchayat elections. The issue could have been settled amicably, through discussions, he added.

“We just said what we felt like saying,” retorted Mr Alagiri when asked if the curtains have been pulled down on the rift between the two parties.

Mr Stalin appreciated Mr Alagiri’s “constructive” statement that the Congress would support and stand by the DMK’s firm position against communal and fascist forces as well as their handmaidens.

To a question if he had met Mr Stalin at the behest of the Congress high command, Mr Alagiri said that the party leadership had given him complete freedom and had not issued any orders or advisories.

The DMK had stayed away from the conclave of Opposition parties convened by Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Though DMK parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu was in the national capital, he did not turn up for the event.

Tags: mk stalin, ks alagiri

Latest From India

According to J&K’s chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, the visiting ministers will interact with the people to educate them about the schemes and projects being implemented or to be implemented by their ministries in J&K. (Photo: PTI)

Team of top ministers start J&K outreach tour

The campaign will also see VHP cadre reaching out to those who offered or sent “Ram shilas” for the construction of the mandir during the movement.

VHP to reach out to kar sevaks to begin temple work

DSP Davinder Singh

NIA takes over case involving DSP Davinder Singh

DSP Davinder Singh

Davinder Singh knew Naveed Ahmed Shah for 7 years

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

2

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

3

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

4

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

5

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham