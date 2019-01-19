'My actions against corruption infuriated some': PM's dig at Kolkata's mega rally

PM Modi said that this 'ganthbandhan' is not against him but against the people of India.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress’s mega rally, PM Modi said, “My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called ‘Mahagathbandhan’.”

PM Modi said that this 'ganthbandhan' is not against him but against the people of India. He also added that currently, they are not even properly together and already that have started bargaining for their share.