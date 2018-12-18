The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, All India

No one ever had any doubt: Amit Shah on Sajjan Kumar's conviction in 1984 riots

PTI
Published : Dec 18, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

'I am grateful to the court, which has delivered its judgment, bringing relief to the traumatised families,' Amit Shah said.

'Their leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans, raping women and murdering men in cold blood,' BJP president Amit Shah said. (Photo: File | AP)
 'Their leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans, raping women and murdering men in cold blood,' BJP president Amit Shah said. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday seized on the conviction of Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case to target the Congress, saying no one had any doubt on its role in the riots and alleged its "leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans" and "murdering men in cold blood".

Victims of 1984 riots had lost all hope of justice because those responsible for crime against them enjoyed political patronage of Congress leadership, Shah alleged in his tweets.

The Delhi High Court's conviction of Sajjan Kumar has once again assured the victims that criminals of 1984 will not go scot-free, he asserted.

"No one ever had any doubt on Congress' role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Their leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans, raping women and murdering men in cold blood. Yet no one was ever punished despite multiple commissions and several eyewitnesses," Shah said.

The BJP chief thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up an SIT in 2015 which, he said, started re-investigation into several cases of 1984 pending for over three decades.

"I am grateful to the court, which has delivered its judgment, bringing relief to the traumatised families," he added.

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was on Monday convicted and sentenced to jail for "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court in connection with the killing of five people during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The court said the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage".

Reacting to Sajjan Kumar's conviction, Congress leaders on Monday said it should not be politicised and the law should take its own course. They also said Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party.

Tags: amit shah, sajjan kumar, 1984 anti-sikh riots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

2

Nokia 8.1 review: Style meets substance

3

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

4

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

5

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham