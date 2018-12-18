The Asian Age | News

Kamal Nath’s claim of jobs given to Bihar, UP migrants ‘divisive’: BJP

PTI
Published : Dec 18, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Narendra Singh Tomar said Kamal Nath appeared to be unaware of existing rules that prioritise jobs for native population.

After taking office Kamal Nath said his government will give incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from his state and added that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the local population. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Highlighting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's "outsider" background, BJP leaders on Tuesday termed "divisive" his claim that jobs given to people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh deny employment to youth of his state.

Kamal Nath told reporters after taking office on Monday that his government will give incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from his state and added that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the local population.

Criticising Kamal Nath, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he appeared to be unaware of existing rules that prioritise jobs for the native population.

"He has also been a Union minister. He should be aware of these rules. What he is talking about is already in place... by making such a claim, he is misleading people," the BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh told reporters.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya agreed with his colleague and accused Kamal Nath of promoting "divisive" politics and pitting one region against another.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Vijaywargiya raised his "outsider" background and asked if the statement he has made should be implemented in politics too.

"Kamal Nath was born in Kanpur. He received his education in (West) Bengal. His business is spread across the country. He is now chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Such a statement does not behove him," the BJP leader, who is also from Madhya Pradesh, said.

Former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, an MP from Bihar, said people from his state and Uttar Pradesh have been working in different parts of the country and have played a role in the development of these states.

