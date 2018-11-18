'Modi ji is PM and Yogi ji is CM, but Lord Ram is in a tent': BJP leader

'God is beyond Constitution. There should be no delay. Ram Temple should be constructed in its designated place Ayodhya,' Singh said.

Ballia: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Surendra Singh has joined the chorus demand for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to build the temple despite being in positions of power.

Speaking to media, Singh said "We have a great Prime Minister like Modi Ji and a great Chief Minister like Yogi Ji, who are both believers of Hinduism. But unfortunately, during their governance, Lord Ram stays in a tent. This is unfortunate for India and the Hindu society. One should create such situation that Ram Temple must be created in Ayodhya itself."

Singh further opined that no delays should occur in the construction of the temple, as god and faith are beyond the Constitution.

"God is beyond the Constitution. There should be no delay. Ram Temple should be constructed in its designated place Ayodhya," he added.

The Supreme Court on October 29 had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there.