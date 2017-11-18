Trespassing claims lives: Express train runs over 3 women in Mumbai

Another woman was injured in the tragic incident, a Western Railway official said.

'The incident took place at around 12.15 pm when the deceased were trespassing between Malad and Goregaon stations,' WR Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Three women were on Saturday killed after they were run over by an express train while crossing tracks between suburban Malad and Goregaon stations, a senior Western Railway (WR) official said.

Another woman was injured in the tragic incident, he said.

"The incident took place at around 12.15 pm when the deceased were trespassing (crossing tracks illegally) between Malad and Goregaon stations," said WR Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar.

"Another woman sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital," he added.