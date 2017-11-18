Bill Gates meets CM Yogi Adityanath, to assist in health sector

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Friday met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and assured further collaboration in the health and education sector.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also signed a MoU with the Regional Virus Research Institute in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. Both will work towards eradication of the acute encephalitis syndrome, said principal information secretary Avanish Awasthi.