The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

Violence erupts as women try to enter Sabarimala temple

THE ASIAN AGE. | T SUDHEESH WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 5:07 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 5:09 am IST

Angry protesters boo, abuse women, none make it to hilltop shrine.

Police personnel escort a woman and her family after they were heckled by protesters while seeking entry to Lord Ayyappa temple on its opening day in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel escort a woman and her family after they were heckled by protesters while seeking entry to Lord Ayyappa temple on its opening day in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala: Amid violent protests, the doors of Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstrual age. Though many women tried, but none from this age group could make it to the famed hilltop shrine.

There were protests at various places in and around the temple town, including one that forced a 45-year-old woman and her family from Andhra Pradesh to abandon their trip to the Ayyappa temple.

Madhavi, who was accompanied by her parents and children, began the climb leading to the hilltop temple hours before its opening for the monthly puja rituals. Ten minutes into their trek, accompanied by police, the family had to abandon their plans as angry protesters went after her, shouting and abusing. Madhavi then reportedly decided to return.

Another woman devotee, Liby, who got down at the Pathanamthitta bus stand and was to board a bus to Nilakkal, faced angry devotees who booed her. “I wanted to pray at the Sabarimala temple,” she said as police took her to a police station for protection.

There was chaos and mayhem on the road leading from Nilakkal, the gateway to the shrine, to Pamba, 20 km away, in the foothills from where the devotees start the arduous six-km trek to Sabarimala. Hordes of activists of Hindu fringe groups fought pitched battles with police, leaving many injured and bleeding.

Women journalists were heckled, their vehicles smashed and young female Ayyappa devotees turned back from the road leading to the temple, abode to Lord Ayyappa, the eternally celibate deity.

Scores were injured, including eight journalists, and there was extensive damage to vehicles and other assets at the Nilakkal foothills.

On Wednesday evening, prohibitory orders were clamped on a 30-km radius of Sabarimala for two days.

Pathanamthitta district collector P.B. Nooh, who clamped the orders, said utmost restraint had been used, hoping the protesters would agitate peacefully. “But the situation has slipped up and now we can’t take chances. We will ensure Sabarimala remains peaceful for pilgrims to offer prayers,” said Mr Nooh. Pampa, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam and Elavunkal are four places under ban orders.

Ayyappa Dharma Sena and Achara Samrakshana Samiti activists held Nilakkal and Pampa to ransom, taking advantage of the small-sized police pickets.

Fifty people have been charged with violence, and police arrested prominent activist Rahul Eswar and other members of the tantri family.

When the shrine at Sabarimala sannidhanam opened on Wednesday evening for the customary puja during the first five days of the Malayalam month, two young women devotees who were waiting for Lord Ayyappa’s darshan said that they had lost their jobs due to their ardent wish to worship at Sabarimala.

While Reshma Nishanth, 32, of Kannur, who is on a 41-day “vrutha”, quit her teaching job in a college due to the mounting protest against her from various quarters, Soorya Devarchana, also on “vrutha”, was fired from her job. She said in her Facebook post that she had been fired due to her decision to go to Sabarimala. She did not reveal where she was working.

Reshma said, “My husband or my relatives cannot provide escort to me all the 41 days on my way to the college and back. Hence I quit the job.”

Tags: sabarimala temple, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

2

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

3

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

4

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

5

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham