MJ Akbar’s defamation complaint to be heard today

The lawyer also forwarded the brief resignation letter of Akbar, who was associated with several media houses in the past.

New Delhi: M.J. Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday in the Patiala House court.

Akbar on Wednesday tendered his resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs. His lawyer Sandeep Kapur of law firm Karanjawala & Co said that the private criminal defamation case will come up for hearing on Thursday before additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal.

The lawyer also forwarded the brief resignation letter of Akbar, who was associated with several media houses in the past.

“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity,” Akbar said in his letter.