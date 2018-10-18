The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

India, All India

Manvendra Singh joins Congress, jolt to BJP before Rajasthan polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 5:16 am IST

Jaswant Singh’s rift with the BJP widened when it did not field him in 2014 from Barmer in Rajasthan, his home base.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed Manvendra Singh into the party fold at his residence in the morning. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed Manvendra Singh into the party fold at his residence in the morning. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Mr Singh met Congress president Rahul Gandhi before joining the party in the presence of top leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Avinash Pande. Mr Singh had quit the BJP on September 22, describing his disenchantment with the party at a public rally with the phrase: “Kamal ka phool, hamaari bhool” (BJP’s lotus was my mistake). He said after the death of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, his father’s contemporary in the party, that “there is an end of an idea and culture I was born into”.

After joining the Congress, he said it was a “difficult decision” that he had thought over for a long time. He added he had asked his father Jaswant Singh, who lies comatose after a fall in 2014, but he didn’t respond. Mr Jaswant Singh’s rift with the BJP widened when it did not field him in 2014 from Barmer in Rajasthan, his home base. Mr Jaswant Singh, one of the founders of the BJP, contested as an Independent and lost to the BJP candidate. The slight didn’t go down well with Rajputs, who form about seven per cent of Rajasthan’s voters, and have traditionally voted BJP.

Speaking at Mr Singh’s joining ceremony, former CM of Rajasthan and AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said: “I was witness to how Jaswant Singh was denied a ticket in 2014. Someone who had served as defence, external affairs and finance minister and who was a potential prime ministerial candidate became the target of a conspiracy, just like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.”

