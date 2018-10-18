The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

India, All India

Sabarimala row: Kerala man fired in Saudi for ‘derogatory’ remarks on women

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

Deepak Pavithram, working with Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh, was fired for making misogynistic and insensitive remarks about women.

Deepak Pavithram was fired for allegedly making misogynistic remarks about women. (Photo: Facebook | deepaklulu)
 Deepak Pavithram was fired for allegedly making misogynistic remarks about women. (Photo: Facebook | deepaklulu)

New Delhi/Dubai:  An Indian man in Saudi Arabia has been fired from his job for allegedly posting "derogatory comments" on women, amid the Sabarimala temple row, a media report said Wednesday.

Deepak Pavithram, a Keralite working with Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh, was fired on Tuesday for allegedly making misogynistic and insensitive remarks about women on social media.

"We have a strict and zero tolerance policy with regard to our staff misusing social media to spread malicious or derogatory comments which might hurt religious sentiments," V Nandakumar, Chief Communications Officer at Lulu Group, told Khaleej Times.

"All GCC nations are home to a large cosmopolitan population from almost all countries in the world and we respect their sentiments, culture and religious beliefs," Nandakumar said.

Kerala expats in the Gulf took to social media to express their appreciation for Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for taking a strong step against the derogatory remarks, the report said.

This is the second termination in recent times by the Indian-owned retail giant on similar grounds.

In August, they had terminated the services of a Keralite expat in Oman after he posted distasteful comments about flood victims in Kerala.

The company took action against him despite an apology he had issued the next day, for the remarks.

The Supreme Court on September 28 had ruled that women will be allowed entry into Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The temple opened its door for all women visitors of all age groups for the first time on Wednesday after the historic apex court ruling last month.

Tension prevailed Wednesday morning in Kerala's Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, after the police used force to disperse protestors opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine.

The temple would be closed on October 22 after the five-day monthly prayer during the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Tags: sabarimala protests, kerala, deepak pavithram, lulu hypermarket riyadh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

2

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

3

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

4

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

5

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham