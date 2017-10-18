The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 | Last Update : 08:35 AM IST

India, All India

Pranab Mukherjee calls Mamata 'born rebel', says she insulted him

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 7:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 8:10 am IST

Mukherjee also said Banerjee emerged as a force to reckon with after the Kolkata plenary in 1997 as has had a spectacular political career.

Mukherjee said in his new book 'The Coalition Years' that Mamata had built her career fearlessly and aggressively and was the 'outcome of her own struggle'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Mukherjee said in his new book 'The Coalition Years' that Mamata had built her career fearlessly and aggressively and was the 'outcome of her own struggle'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has described Mamata Banerjee as a "born rebel" and recalled how she once stormed out of a meeting, leaving him feeling "humiliated and insulted".

Noting that there was an aura about her which was "difficult to explain but impossible to ignore", Mukherjee said in his new book 'The Coalition Years' that she had built her career fearlessly and aggressively and was the "outcome of her own struggle".

"Mamata Banerjee is a born rebel," he wrote, adding that nothing illustrated this trait better than an episode in the West Bengal Congress organisational election in 1992, in which she was defeated.

He recollected how she suddenly changed her mind and demanded open elections in the party unit.

The former president recalled that after media reports said the top leaders of the West Bengal Congress, including Banerjee, wanted a consensus election to avoid an open contest that could bring out "ugly factionalism" in the party, then prime minister and Congress chief P V Narasimha Rao asked him to mediate and find a solution.

"One day, during the winter of that year, I requested Mamata Banerjee for a meeting to discuss some of the observations she had made about the process (of organisational elections). During the discussion, Mamata suddenly flared up and accused me along with other leaders of a conspiracy against her. She now demanded organisational election, and said she had always stood for elections so that grass-roots level workers could have their say in organisational matters," he said in the book.

Banerjee went on to accuse him and others of "distributing organisational positions" among themselves, "thereby thwarting the electoral process", he wrote.

Mukherjee said he was "flabbergasted by her reaction and wild allegations" and told her that a compromise formula was being devised at the request of the leaders, including her. But she claimed she was totally opposed to his approach and wanted open elections, he said.

"Having said that she left the meeting in a huff. I was stunned and felt humiliated and insulted," he said.

The former president said she lost by a very narrow margin to Somen Mitra in the election for the post of the WBPCC president held through a secret ballot.

"I was present when that result was announced. An angry Mamata came up to me and asked, 'Are you happy? Has your desire to defeat me been fulfilled?' I told her that she was totally mistaken," Mukherjee recalled.

He told her he had played no role in the organisational election since she last met him. The former Congress leader in the book also said that the evolution of Mamata Banerjee as a political leader of substance was an important episode in contemporary politics of West Bengal.

"She has built her own career - fearlessly and aggressively - and what she is today is the outcome of her own struggle, labour and hard work. She has an aura about her which is difficult to explain but impossible to ignore," he said.

He also said Banerjee emerged as a force to reckon with after the Kolkata plenary in 1997 as has had a spectacular political career.

Mukherjee described her victory in the 1984 Lok Sabha when she defeated CPI(M)'s Somnath Chatterjee from Jadavpur, a constituency that was considered a citadel of the Marxist party.

"This was a splendid victory and she appeared to be truly a giant killer. Throughout her subsequent political life, she has always faced tough challenges bravely and tried to convert them into opportunities," he said.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, mamata banerjee, the coalition years, former president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Smoking to be banned on Thai beaches

2

Japanese man creates coffee using garlic

3

Channel consciously sending nutcases into house: ex-host Arshad rips Salman’s Bigg Boss apart

4

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

5

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was "Isli", meaning bridegroom and the other, "Tislit", meaning bride. (Photo: AP)

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the "kawaii" (cute) fluffiness of its ubiquitous pop culture. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham