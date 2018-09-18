'Conspiracy' to malign Delhi govt: AAP on chargesheet against Kejriwal, leaders

The court has summoned the Delhi CM, his deputy, and 11 AAP MLAs as accused in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply to the Delhi Police chargesheet against its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, terming it as part of a "larger design" to malign the party's government.

Delhi Police, "controlled" by Modi government, has filed "many bogus cases" against the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs over the last three-and-a-half years, all of which have "miserably fallen flat" in courts during trials, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

"The latest fake case will also meet the same fate as the previous ones. AAP assures the people that such conspiracies will not deter the party's resolve of working tirelessly for the residents of Delhi," he said.

The court has summoned the Delhi chief minister, his deputy, Sisodia, and 11 AAP MLAs as accused in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

"The fake FIR by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and the subsequent bogus charge sheet by the Modi government-controlled Delhi Police are parts of a larger design to malign the Delhi government," Bhardwaj alleged.

He further charged that the "pro people" agenda of the AAP government and schemes like doorstep delivery of services, that earned global appreciation, has made the central government "insecure".

"During the last three-and-a-half years, the Modi government has left no stone unturned in troubling our government. The current chief secretary was posted in Delhi by the Centre with a clear brief of paralysing the Delhi government," he claimed.

The court has directed all accused in the chief secretary assault case to appear before it on October 25, saying there were sufficient grounds to establish the charges against them in the case. Besides, Kejriwal and Sisodia, the chargesheet also names 11 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused.

They are Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.