The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:25 AM IST

India, All India

Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, cites health reasons: reports

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 9:16 am IST

Maken, who headed the Congress party in Delhi since 2015, submitted his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi.

Ajay Maken's resignation comes months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year. (Photo: File)
 Ajay Maken's resignation comes months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

According to reports, Maken, who headed the Congress party in Delhi since 2015, submitted his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi.

However, Maken's resignation has reportedly not been accepted yet.

Maken is believed to have left for treatment abroad.

His resignation comes months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Maken, who replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago, had resigned earlier when the Congress party did not perform well in civic polls. But the party leadership had asked him to continue.

Maken has been a two-time Member of Parliament, three-time Member of Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

At the National level, Maken was the youngest Union Cabinet Minister from the Congress Party for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation between 2012 and 2013, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs between 2011 and 12, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs between 2009 and 2011 and Union Minister of State for Urban Development between 2006 and 2007.

Tags: delhi congress president, ajay maken, ajay maken resigns
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

2

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

4

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

5

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham