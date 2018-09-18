Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, cites health reasons: reports

Maken, who headed the Congress party in Delhi since 2015, submitted his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi.

Ajay Maken's resignation comes months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

According to reports, Maken, who headed the Congress party in Delhi since 2015, submitted his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi.

However, Maken's resignation has reportedly not been accepted yet.

Maken is believed to have left for treatment abroad.

His resignation comes months before the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Maken, who replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago, had resigned earlier when the Congress party did not perform well in civic polls. But the party leadership had asked him to continue.

Maken has been a two-time Member of Parliament, three-time Member of Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

At the National level, Maken was the youngest Union Cabinet Minister from the Congress Party for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation between 2012 and 2013, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs between 2011 and 12, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs between 2009 and 2011 and Union Minister of State for Urban Development between 2006 and 2007.