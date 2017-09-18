1965 war hero last rites: Flypast, gun salute for Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh

The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings in Delhi in the honour of the veteran.

The last rites of Singh, who died after a cardiac arrest at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital, would be performed at Brar Square in Delhi at 10:00 am. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF), Arjan Singh was given full state honours in New Delhi on Monday.

Arjan Singh, Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF), died on Saturday at the age of 98.

The last rites of Singh, who died after a cardiac arrest at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital, was performed at Brar Square in the national capital.

17-gun salute was given as a part of full state honour and flypast was given to offer tributes to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh at Delhi's Brar Square.

17-gun salute was given to Marshal of Air Force, Arjan Singh (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Flypast held, tributes being paid at last rites ceremony of Marshal of the Air Force. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid her tributes to Marshal of IAF, Arjan Singh.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, IAF Chief BS Dhanoa and Chief of Naval staff Sunil Lanba also paid their tributes to Marshal of Air Force.

Wrapped in the tri-color, Arjan Singh's body was brought to the Delhi Cantonment from his residence in a gun carriage decorated with flowers - a journey of 8 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home on Sunday and extended condolences to his family.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community."

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stated that along with a state funeral and an appropriate gun salute, a Flypast may take place, depending on the weather conditions, to honour the contribution of Marshal of IAF, Arjan Singh.

Arjan Singh, known for his role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war, was admitted to the Army Hospital Research and Referral after he suffered a heart attack. He was the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to the five-star rank.

An icon of the Indian military history, Singh had led a young IAF into the war in 1965 when he was hardly 44 years of age.

In 1965, when Pakistan had launched its Operation Grand Slam with an armoured thrust targeted at the vital town of Akhnoor, Singh led the Indian Air Force through the war with courage, determination and professional skill.

He inspired the IAF to victory, despite the constraints imposed on a full-scale use of air force combat power.

During the Second World War, Arjan Singh commanded the 1 Squadron of the Air Force as they fought on the Burma front. For his bravery and leadership, Arjan Singh was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross by the British.

With the birth of the Indian Air Force (IAF) shortly after independence, Arjan Singh rose up the ranks quickly and became Air Force Chief in 1964, at the age of just 45.

In 2002, Arjan Singh was appointed India's first Marshal of the Indian Air Force. After Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, he was the only five-star ranked officer in the country.

After his retirement, Arjan Singh was appointed as India's ambassador to Switzerland and the Vatican and then the High Commissioner to Kenya. He was Delhi's Lt Governor between 1989 and 1990.