Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's petition to reopen Sterlite copper unit

The court, in its judgment, that runs over 800 pages dismissed a batch of writ petitions from Vedanta and others challenging the closure.

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea from mining giant Vedanta to order reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board directing the closure of the unit in May 2018.

