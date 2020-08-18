Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

  Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's petition to reopen Sterlite copper unit
India, All India

Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's petition to reopen Sterlite copper unit

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2020, 1:14 pm IST

 The court, in its judgment, that runs over 800 pages dismissed a batch of writ petitions from Vedanta and others challenging the closure.

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea from mining giant Vedanta to order reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board directing the closure of the unit in May 2018.

 

The court, in its judgment, that runs over 800 pages dismissed a batch of writ petitions from Vedanta and others challenging the closure.

Tags: anti sterlite protests, vedanta group, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi

