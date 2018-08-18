The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

India, All India

Please save us: Chengannur MLA breaks down, pleads for 50,000 stranded

THE ASIAN AGE. | KJ JACOB
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 3:44 pm IST

MLA Saji Cherian has appealed to the authorities including defence forces to rescue people in his constituency.

According to Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian nearly 50,000 people are still marooned and if helicopters are not deployed for airlifting them to safety, things could become worse. (Facebook | Saji Cherian MLA)
  According to Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian nearly 50,000 people are still marooned and if helicopters are not deployed for airlifting them to safety, things could become worse. (Facebook | Saji Cherian MLA)

Thiruvananthapuram: The situation in Chengannur in Alappuzha district continues to be extremely grave with thousands of people marooned in different villages asking for help.

The worst affected is Pandanad where hundreds of people are stranded in buildings which are almost submerged.

Four panchayats in Chennganur are completely flooded. The situation is extremely grim in Edanad, Pandanad. Thiruvandoor and Nataka.

Other areas like Mangalam, Puthenkavu, Arattupuzha, Mannar adjoining Chengannur are cut off from the mainland for the past five days.

Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian has made a passionate appeal to the authorities including defence forces to rescue people in his constituency.

According to him nearly 50,000 people are still marooned and if helicopters are not deployed for airlifting them to safety, things could become worse.

"We are on the verge of a major catastrophe. Please help us, please save the lives of our people," he appealed through TV channels and social media.

Meanwhile, 15 big boats of army have been deployed since morning to carry out rescue operations and bring people to safety.

The people stranded in Chengannur area crying for food and water supply. Two helicopters have been deployed to airdrop food material, medicines and other relief materials.

 

Tags: saji cherian, kerala floods, chengannur
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

2

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

3

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

4

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

5

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham