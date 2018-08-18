Please save us: Chengannur MLA breaks down, pleads for 50,000 stranded

MLA Saji Cherian has appealed to the authorities including defence forces to rescue people in his constituency.

According to Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian nearly 50,000 people are still marooned and if helicopters are not deployed for airlifting them to safety, things could become worse. (Facebook | Saji Cherian MLA)

Thiruvananthapuram: The situation in Chengannur in Alappuzha district continues to be extremely grave with thousands of people marooned in different villages asking for help.

The worst affected is Pandanad where hundreds of people are stranded in buildings which are almost submerged.

Four panchayats in Chennganur are completely flooded. The situation is extremely grim in Edanad, Pandanad. Thiruvandoor and Nataka.

Other areas like Mangalam, Puthenkavu, Arattupuzha, Mannar adjoining Chengannur are cut off from the mainland for the past five days.

Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian has made a passionate appeal to the authorities including defence forces to rescue people in his constituency.

According to him nearly 50,000 people are still marooned and if helicopters are not deployed for airlifting them to safety, things could become worse.

"We are on the verge of a major catastrophe. Please help us, please save the lives of our people," he appealed through TV channels and social media.

Meanwhile, 15 big boats of army have been deployed since morning to carry out rescue operations and bring people to safety.

The people stranded in Chengannur area crying for food and water supply. Two helicopters have been deployed to airdrop food material, medicines and other relief materials.