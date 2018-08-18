The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala floods: Thrissur woman refuses rescue without her 25 dogs

AFP
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

The woman, Sunitha refused to leave her house unless her dogs, all strays or abandoned pets, were taken too.

Sunitha, her husband and the dogs are now staying at a special shelter as the relief camps set up for the disaster refused animals. (Photo: Twitter | @NDRFHQ)
Kochi: A Kerala woman refused to leave her flooded house without her 25 dogs, a rescuer said Saturday, as the death toll continued to rise.

The dogs were found cowering on beds in the flooded house with water rising when an animal welfare group arrived for a last-gasp rescue, said Sally Varma of Humane Society International.

The woman, Sunitha, was found by rescuers in Thrissur, which has been worst hit by floods that have left at least 324 dead.

But she refused to leave her house unless her dogs, all strays or abandoned pets, were taken too, Varma told AFP.

"She sent back volunteers and rescue officials because they said they could not evacuate her dogs.

"She was just not willing to leave her dogs behind. She then managed to get in touch with us," Varma added.

"When the rescue team reached her house, it was completely flooded and the dogs were huddled on beds."

Sunitha, her husband and the dogs are now staying at a special shelter as the relief camps set up for the disaster refused animals.

Varma said she has started a fundraiser for Sunitha and her pets so a kennel could be built at her home after the floods recede.

Tags: kerala floods, kerala rescue operations, thrissur
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

