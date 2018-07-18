The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

India, All India

BJP must take blame for shabby arrangement at PM Modi's rally in WB: TMC

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 3:45 pm IST

A make-shift tent collapsed during Modi's rally in Midnapore on June 16, following which Centre sought a report from West Bengal government.

The tent was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain and the incident happened when PM Modi was mid-way through his speech. (Photo: File)
 The tent was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain and the incident happened when PM Modi was mid-way through his speech. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP should take the blame for the "shabby arrangement" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Midnapore in West Bengal where 90 people were injured due to collapse of a canopy, TMC member Saugata Roy said in the Lok Sabha.

"The prime minister addressed the Kisan Kalyan rally in Midnapore. People were brought in from Jharkhand, Odisha. During the rally, a tent collapsed leaving 90 people injured, of which 50 were women. BJP had organised the rally. They must take blame for the shabby arrangement for the prime minister's rally," Ray said during Zero Hour.

A make-shift tent collapsed during Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district on June 16, following which the Centre sought a report from the West Bengal government.

The tent was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain and the incident happened when PM Modi was mid-way through his speech.

Tags: west bengal government, trinamool congress, midnapore tent collapse, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

2

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

3

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

4

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

5

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham