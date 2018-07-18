The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

India, All India

Bill on death for raping children below 12 to be presented soon: Cabinet

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 7:44 pm IST

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment. (Photo: File)
 The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A bill, which provides for stringent punishment including death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years, will be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on Wednesday.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, once approved by Parliament, will replace the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21 following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and the rape of a woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

The Cabinet gave its approval to the draft bill prepared by the Home Ministry, Prasad said.

The bill stipulates stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape, particularly of girls below 12 years.

Death sentence has been provided for rapists of girls under 12 years, an official said.

The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

According to the bill, in case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to imprisonment for rest of life, which means jail term till the convict's "natural life".

The punishment for gangrape of a girl below 16 years will invariably be imprisonment for the rest of life of the convict, the official said.

In case of rape of a girl under 12 years, the minimum punishment will be 20 years which may go up to life in prison or death sentence.

Gang rape of a girl under 12 years of age will invite the punishment of a jail term for the rest of life or death sentence. The measure also provides for speedy investigation and trial.

The investigation in all cases of rape will have to be mandatorily completed within two months, the official said.

The deadline for the completion of trial in all rape cases will be two months.

A six-month time limit for the disposal of appeals in rape cases has also been prescribed.

There will also be no provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of rape or gangrape of a girl under 16 years.

It has also been prescribed that a court has to give notice of 15 days to a public prosecutor and the representative of the victim before deciding bail applications in case of rape of a girl under 16 years of age, the official said.

Tags: parliament session, pm modi, ravi shankar prasad, death penalty, rape, crime against children
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

2

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

3

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

4

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

5

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham