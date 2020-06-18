Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

368,705

1,441

Recovered

194,851

413

Deaths

12,275

13

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  18 Jun 2020  India wins non-permanent UNSC seat after member states overwhelmingly back bid
India, All India

India wins non-permanent UNSC seat after member states overwhelmingly back bid

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 4:46 pm IST

India said that its overall objective would be reforms in global multilateral institutions.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: India was on Thursday elected by United Nations (UN) member-countries overwhelmingly for a non-permanent seat to the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC) for a two year-term.

A whopping 184 out of the total 192 UN member-nations voted for India. This will be India’s eighth term in the UNSC. India was the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group and so was confident of its victory even before the election. India’s top priorities at the UNSC will include “a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”.

 

Generally, the elections are conducted through secret ballot as per procedure although there were reportedly certain “new voting arrangements” put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It may be recalled India has been pushing for a permanent seat in the UNSC that has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The five permanent members of the UNSC — called the “P-5”— are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China. It is India’s belief that global multilateral institutions like the United Nations itself need reform now as they do not reflect the realities of the contemporary world. The menace of terrorism has also been a key concern of India, which faces cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Soon after the victory, senior diplomat and India’s recently-appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said, “I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanet member of the UNSC for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I am deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence the member States of the UN have reposed in India.”

He added, “Our election to the UNSC is a testament to PM Modi’s vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly in the time of Covid-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign led by EAM S. Jaishankar. India will become a member of the UNSC at a critical juncture. And we are confident that in the COVID and post-COVID world, India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.”   

It may be recalled that India had earlier this month said it would “very likely” win the elected non-permanent seat. New Delhi had also listed its five priorities at the UN, including an effective response to international terrorism. India has also said that its overall objective would be reforms in global multilateral institutions.

The government had also emphasised India's “long-standing role as a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law”.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said India’s five priorities would be “new opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions”.

Launching a brochure on June 5, external affairs minister Jaishankar had added that India’s approach would be guided by the “Five S’s”, as listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which are --“Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), and Shanti (Peace)”.

Tags: unsc, united nations, unsc reforms

Latest From India

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Mamata likely to attend all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff tomorrow

In the days before roads like these were built on the frontier with China, munitions used to be transported by mule trains. (PTI)

On the Uttarakhand border, villagers reminisce about mules transporting guns

The Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court dismisses plea directing Centre to approach ICJ against China

Health workers collect swab samples in test tubes for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

Centre targets six lakh rapid COVID-19 tests in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham