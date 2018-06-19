India-Pak ties bilateral in nature, no scope for 3rd country: MEA

The MEA reacted to Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui's suggestion of a trilateral summit comprising India, China and Pakistan.

The MEA also stated that they have not received any such suggestion from the Chinese government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday reacted to Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui's suggestion of a trilateral summit comprising India, China and Pakistan.

Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui on Monday said at an event in New Delhi that “some Indian friends” had suggested a trilateral summit comprising India, China and Pakistan would be a “very constructive” idea.

The MEA in a statement said, "We have not received any such suggestion from the Chinese government. We consider it as his personal opinion. Matters related to India-Pak relations are bilateral in nature and have no scope for any third county's involvement," news agency ANI reported.

The Congress, too, condemned the Chinese envoy's statement. Congress leader Manish Tiwari said, “We hope the government of India will also condemn his statement. Our stand has been that issues between India and Pakistan be solved bilaterally.”