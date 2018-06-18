Anti-terror ops resume in J&K, 4 terrorists gunned down by security forces

Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in J&K's Bandipora. The encounter is currently underway.

Srinagar: In the first major anti-terrorism operation after the Ramzan ceasefire ended, four terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Monday.

The encounter is currently underway.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not immediately known.

Security forces have adopted a proactive approach setting up check barriers at various places across the valley including the summer capital of the state.

Police and other security agencies were carrying out random checks of vehicles entering the city at various places.

The intensification in the area domination operations and checking of vehicles comes in the wake of significant rise in the number of attacks on security forces in the city during the month of Ramzan.

On June 14, two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district.

On the same day, the government decided to resume anti-terrorist operations which had been suspended during the holy month of Ramzan, giving a free hand to security forces to deal with terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies)